Hundreds gather at BWI to protest President Trump's travel ban

Protesters demonstrating at BWI against President Trump's travel ban
Hundreds of people gathered Sunday evening at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport to protest President Donald Trump’s travel ban.
The demonstration began at 5 p.m. at the airport’s arrival terminal.
People could be heard chanting,” immigrants are welcome here” and many had signs showing their support for those who are affected by this ban.
100's protest and chant against @POTUS's recent orders to limit US entry to refugees & those from #Muslim predominant countries @ABC2NEWS pic.twitter.com/jOm9V1kVBT— Nadia Singh (@NadiaSinghNews) January 29, 2017
Maryland U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings addressed the protesters calling the demonstration “democracy in action.”
There have been several protests at airports around the country since the President’s executive order was signed.
President Trump released a statement regarding the executive order Sunday.
