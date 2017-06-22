Hogan spokeswoman comments on health care bills

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) -- A spokeswoman for Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan says health care bills in Congress "do not work for Maryland."

Amelia Chasse, the Republican governor's spokeswoman, wrote in an email Thursday that the current health care system "needs to be fixed." But she says Congress "should go back to the drawing board in an open, transparent and bipartisan fashion to craft a bill that works for all Americans."

The comments come on the day the Senate's proposal was made public, as the GOP moves forward to dismantle much of former President Barack Obama's health care law.

The bill would phase out extra money the law provides to states like Maryland that have expanded coverage under the federal-state Medicaid program for low-income people. That has been a major problem for some Republican senators.