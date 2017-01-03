Gov. Larry Hogan lays out environmental agenda

WMAR Staff
4:12 PM, Jan 3, 2017

ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Gov. Larry Hogan laid out his environmental agenda Tuesday in Annapolis, eight days before the start of the 2017 legislative session. 

Hogan, who wants to continue to promote land conservation and preserve green spaces, said the proposals add up to almost $65 million dollars.

He said he is focused on alternative energy sources like solar energy and wind power, and would like to increase the tax credits for electric cars.

"The amount of nitrogen, phosphors, and sediment in the Chesapeake Bay has dropped  dramatically compared to recent years. From day one our administration has been aggressive,  proactive, innovated in our efforts to safeguard  Maryland's environment and create a cleaner and healthier Maryland," Hogan said. 

Hogan added he wants to continue to reduce sediment and nutrient pollution from states upstream of the Conowingo Dam and to help reduce sediment  problems there as well.

