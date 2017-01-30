Gov. Hogan announces the birth of his first grandson

ANNAPOLIS, Md - Gov. Larry Hogan announced the birth of his first grandson over the weekend. The post, accompanying many pictures of the joyful family, announced that Cam Sterling was born to Hogan’s daughter Jaymi and son-in-law Ben.

Hogan wrote that Cam was born last Monday in St. Mary’s County however had to be rushed to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at the University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore where he was taken care of for a week.

The Governor says his grandson is “now doing great” and going home with his Mom and Dad. Gov. Hogan thanked the medical professionals at UMMS, St. Mary’s Hospital, and the Maryland Regional Neonatal Transport team for their care of his grandson.

