LANDOVER, Md. - After a recall by High Liner Foods, Giant Food, LLC is eliminating certain cod products from its shelves to protect customers with milk allergies.

The select food items may contain milk, which is not listed on the product labels. Giant has released the following in a statement:

The following products are included in this recall:

Giant Food Panko Cod Sandwich, UPC 20738460000, Item # 200073846, All Date Codes

Giant Food Cod Fillet Sandwich, UPC 23718000000, Item # 200371800, All Date Codes

Giant Food Panko Cod Fillet, Case UPC 3549326645, Item # 60358, All Date Codes

Customers with milk allergies are at risk of suffering from the following reactions: hives; flushed skin or rash; tingling or itchy sensation in the mouth; face, tongue, or lip swelling; vomiting and/or diarrhea; abdominal cramps; coughing or wheezing; dizziness and/or lightheadedness; swelling of the throat and vocal cords; difficulty breathing; loss of consciousness.

Prior to their recall, the select products were located in Giant's hot bar and fried chicken warmer. Customers with milk allergies who have purchased these products will be eligible for a full refund.

For more information, customers may call High Liner Foods at 902-634-8811, or Giant Food Customer Service at 888-469-4426. Customers can also visit the Giant Food website at www.giantfood.com.