LANDOVER, Md. - After a recall by Kidfresh, Giant Food, LLC is removing Kidfresh Fun-tastic Fish Sticks from its shelves to protect customers with milk allergies.

The fish sticks may contain milk, an allergen that is missing from the product label. Giant released the following in a statement:

The following products are included in this recall:

Kidfresh Fun-tastic Fish Sticks, 7.4 oz., UPC 8-1088201003-1 with Best By Dates May-31-18, Jul-02-18, and Jul-22-18

To date, Giant has received no reports of illness. For people with milk allergies, the following symptoms may appear from within a few minutes to two hours: hives; flushed skin or rash; tingling or itchy sensation in the mouth; face, tongue, or lip swelling; vomiting and/or diarrhea; abdominal cramps; coughing or wheezing; dizziness and/or lightheadedness; swelling of the throat and vocal cords; difficulty breathing; loss of consciousness.