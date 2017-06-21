Spell check: Frederick High School takes down signs after misspelling

One Maryland county is getting a spelling lesson.

The Frederick News-Post reports that two signs with the words "Fredrick High School" - without the second E - carved in stone were installed near the entrance to the new $114 million school building. Images made the rounds on social media over the weekend and by Monday, the signs were gone.

Frederick County Public Schools spokesman Michael Doerrer says it's not clear how long the signs were up, but social media postings pushed the school system to look into it. He says new signs will be ready before Frederick High School opens for the fall semester.

Board of Education President Brad Young says it was the stonemason's error and it's being corrected at no additional cost.

FREDERICK, Md. (AP) -