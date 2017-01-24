Frederick city advises that film shoot includes fake guns

Associated Press
6:35 AM, Jan 24, 2017
6:49 AM, Jan 24, 2017

Photo courtesy of GettyImages.com/fzant

fzant
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
FREDERICK, Md -
The city of Frederick is advising residents and visitors that a film production this week will include fake guns.
 
City spokeswoman Patti Mullins said in statement Monday that the production activity on Wednesday and Thursday nights also will include actors in law enforcement SWAT gear.
 
She says the crew will be filming at the MDL Holiday Cinemas property near the intersection of U.S. 40 and U.S. 15, about a mile and a half west of the city center.
 
Mullins says film crew is with Story House Productions. The company has produced reality, documentary and non-fiction programming for National Geographic, Smithsonian Networks, and the Discovery, History and Travel channels.
 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top