Former Md. teacher convicted of sex abuse

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) - A former Maryland elementary school teacher has been convicted of sexual abuse charges after students came forward saying he touched them inappropriately.

Prosecutors said in a statement Monday that 50-year-old John Vigna has been convicted of four counts of sex abuse of a minor and five counts of third degree sex offense.

Vigna was teaching at Cloverly Elementary School in Silver Spring before his arrest in 2016. Five students reported that they had been touched inappropriately while sitting in his lap. Vigna taught third, fourth, and fifth grade over a span of 20 years at the school.

Vigna had testified during a week-long trial that he never had intentional inappropriate contact with students.

Vigna's attorney didn't immediately return a request for comment. Vigna is set to be sentenced in August.