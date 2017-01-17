Former Maryland U.S. Attorney George Beall dies

Former Maryland U.S. Attorney George Beall has died.

Beall, 79, served in the position from 1970 to 1975. The Republican was know for leading the investigation that led to the conviction and resignation of Vice President Spiro Agnew.

Agnew was a former Baltimore County executive and governor who plead guilty to tax evasion in 1973.

U.S. Attorney Rod Rosenstein released a statement saying Beall inspired "lawyers with his wisdom and humor."

Here is his full statement:

George Beall was a legendary federal prosecutor, an exemplary public servant and a lawyer of unsurpassed integrity. While serving as the U.S. Attorney for the District of Maryland, he supervised the investigation that led to the conviction and resignation of Vice President Spiro Agnew. Although George Beall’s family was politically active and Vice President Agnew was a member of Beall’s own political party, Beall did not hesitate to pursue the case. His commitment to justice serves as an example to us all. He went on to serve in many other public roles throughout his life, inspiring countless other lawyers with his wisdom and humor. George Beall returned to the Maryland U.S. Attorney’s Office from time to time to share his recollections. Most recently, Beall was the keynote speaker at the U.S. Attorney’s Office annual award ceremony on September 30, 2011. He discussed the history and principles of the Maryland U.S. Attorney’s Office. The Maryland U.S. Attorney’s Office will name its executive conference room in memory of George Beall. A photograph of U.S. Attorney Beall meeting with Maryland’s federal prosecutors in 1975 will be displayed on the wall.

