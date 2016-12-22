First cold weather-related death reported in Maryland

The first cold weather-related death was reported in Maryland.

The Department of Health and Mental Hygiene said a woman died from hypothermia last week in Baltimore City.

Twenty hypothermia-related cases were reported in Maryland last winter.

“Temperatures can drop quickly across the state, and it’s critical to prepare before a system of winter weather hits,” Secretary Dennis R. Schrader said in a news release. “Stock your family’s emergency kit for home and for your car. Be sure to include extra blankets, food, water and a first aid kit.”

Marylanders can stay warm by keeping the head, mouth, ears, and lower face covered during extreme cold weather. Wear several layers of lightweight, loose-fitting clothing and waterproof boots or sturdy shoes to keep feet warm and dry.

