Fire wipes out Maryland couple's life-size nativity scene

Associated Press
2:34 PM, Dec 21, 2016
6:27 AM, Dec 22, 2016

Flames destroyed a nativity scene in Frederick, Maryland and the homeowners believe it was arson.

WMAR
FREDERICK, Md. (AP) - A fire has destroyed a large nativity scene outside a historic Maryland farmhouse.
 
The Frederick News-Post  reports that life-size fiberglass figurines of Jesus, Mary, Joseph and others that were set atop bales of straw outside the historic Maple Homestead in Frederick were destroyed Tuesday evening. Authorities believe the fire was accidental.
 
Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the blaze, which threatened to ignite a dairy barn on the property. There were no injuries.
 
United Steam Fire Engine Co. Chief Marc McNeal says the fire was most likely caused by the electric lights that illuminated the figurines.
 
John Zimmerman and his wife, Naomi Zimmerman, had installed the nativity scene on the property nearly every year since 1965.
 
John Zimmerman's family has owned the property since 1877.
 

