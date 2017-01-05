Fed: 4 charged in Prince George's County liquor board bribery conspiracy

GREENBELT, Md. (AP) - Federal prosecutors say they're charging two Prince George's County liquor board officials and two business owners in a bribery conspiracy in which officials were paid for favorable liquor license actions.

Officials announced in a statement Thursday they've charged board Director David Dae Sok Son and Commissioner Anuj Sud and two business owners, Young Jung Paig of Beltsville and Shin Ja Lee of Landover with bribery and conspiracy.

Court documents allege that Son solicited and facilitated bribes ranging from $1,000 to $5,000, from lobbyists and business owners, including Paig and Lee. It's alleged that Son facilitated payments to an elected official for help moving a business to the county and grants the official controlled.

Court documents allege Sud solicited bribes from a lobbyist in exchange for assistance with liquor board matters.

