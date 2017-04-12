Father charged with the murder of his 3-week-old daughter

A man is charged in the death of his 3-week-old daughter. Nestor Hernandez, 27, was arrested in the death of Kendra Hernandez.

On April 8, 2017, Prince George's County Police were called to a home in the 6800 block of Patterson Street in Riverdale for a report of an unresponsive baby. The infant was taken to the hospital where she died the next day.

An autopsy revealed the cause of death was blunt force trauma and her death was ruled a homicide.

Nester Hernandez was charged with child abuse resulting in death and related offenses. He had sole custody of the child when she suffered the injuries that led to her death.

Hernandez is in the custody of the Department of Corrections.