DPW worker killed in fatal accident in Laurel

A Department of Public Works employee is dead after a fatal crash Monday morning.

Police were called to Old Sandy Spring Road and Castle Court for a report of an accident.

When units arrived to the scene they determined the accident was fatal.

According to police the victim was behind his work vehicle when he was struck from behind.

The victim has been identified as 30-year-old Marcus Colbert.

Laurel Police say the victim’s father also works for the department as well.

Download the ABC2 News app for the iPhone, Kindle and Android.