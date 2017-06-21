Police identified the body of a man discovered by campers in Allegany County last April.

The victim is identified as Ariel Espinal, 27, of Washington D.C. He was reported missing from the D.C. area in October 2016.

People camping in the area found Espinal’s decomposing body down an 8 foot embankment off a dirt road in Allegany County. Investigators said the body showed signs of trauma.

Police are investigating the death as a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call Maryland State Police at 301-729-2101.

