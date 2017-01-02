Deadline to sign up for health insurance approaching

BALTIMORE - The deadline to sign up for health insurance through the Affordable Care Act is less than a month away.

U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings reminded residents Monday that open enrollment ends Jan. 31.

"I've often said that voting for the ACA was the most important vote of my legislative career. Everyone deserves access to healthcare that will improve their lives and keep their families safe. This is a right, not a privilege," Cummings said. "I pledge to do my part to protect this part and I'm asking Maryland residents to do their part by signing up."

If you sign up, your coverage won't begin until March 31.

