DC Metro worker rescued after falling 20 feet into 35-foot hole

WMAR Staff
7:49 AM, Jan 5, 2017
7:56 AM, Jan 5, 2017

A D.C. Metro worker was rescued after falling 20 feet into a 35-foot hole.

A D.C. Metro worker was rescued after falling into a 35-foot hole. Photo courtesy of the Montgomery County Fire Department.

A DC Metro worker was rescued after falling 20 feet into a 35-foot hole at around 1:30 a.m. Thursday.

Roads were shut down near the 7200 block of Wisconsin Avenue in Bethesda as emergency crews used a rope to pull the injured man out.

Traffic has since reopened. Fire officials are expected to give an update Thursday. 

