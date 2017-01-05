DC Metro worker rescued after falling 20 feet into 35-foot hole

A DC Metro worker was rescued after falling 20 feet into a 35-foot hole at around 1:30 a.m. Thursday.

Roads were shut down near the 7200 block of Wisconsin Avenue in Bethesda as emergency crews used a rope to pull the injured man out.

Traffic has since reopened. Fire officials are expected to give an update Thursday.

Bethesda - MCFRS Fire Chief Scott Goldstein briefs local media OS of earlier rescue of Metro worker injured in fall about 130a Thurs morn pic.twitter.com/BocWhOtn74 — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) January 5, 2017

Update - Metro Elm St Shaft - patient had been extricated, ~35' below grade, Pri2 trauma, NLT injuries, worker fell ~20' pic.twitter.com/R8lP7ZebsF — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) January 5, 2017

Download the ABC2 News app for the iPhone, Kindle and Android