Pilot injured in small plane crash in Prince George's County

Emergency crews responded to a small plane crash near Potomac Air Field in Fort Washington Monday.

Prince George’s County fire officials said the pilot had a “hard landing,” but is “up & walking,” and communicating with police.

The pilot will be taken to an area hospital, officials said.

No fire or hazmat issues were reported.

U/D Hard Landing - most PGFD units returning to stations. No fire/hazmat issue with small plane in field. Pilot will be tx to local hospital — Mark Brady (@PGFDPIO) February 6, 2017

