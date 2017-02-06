Pilot injured in small plane crash in Prince George's County

WMAR Staff
11:59 AM, Feb 6, 2017
20 mins ago
Copyright Associated Press

Emergency crews responded to a small plane crash near Potomac Air Field in Fort Washington Monday.

Prince George’s County fire officials said the pilot had a “hard landing,” but is “up & walking,” and communicating with police.

The pilot will be taken to an area hospital, officials said.

No fire or hazmat issues were reported.

Download the ABC2 News app for the iPhone, Kindle and Android

 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top