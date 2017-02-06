Pilot injured in small plane crash in Prince George's County

Clear
Emergency crews responded to a small plane crash near Potomac Air Field in Fort Washington Monday.
Prince George’s County fire officials said the pilot had a “hard landing,” but is “up & walking,” and communicating with police.
The pilot will be taken to an area hospital, officials said.
No fire or hazmat issues were reported.
U/D Hard Landing - most PGFD units returning to stations. No fire/hazmat issue with small plane in field. Pilot will be tx to local hospital— Mark Brady (@PGFDPIO) February 6, 2017
