Crash involving 3 dump trucks, 1 tractor trailer closes Rt. 70 in Frederick

A crash shut down Route 70 in Frederick. Photo courtesy of Frederick Police.
A crash involving three dump trucks and a tractor trailer caused a fire and shut down westbound Rt. 70 in Frederick Wednesday morning.
One person died in the crash, according to Maryland State Police.
The incident occurred at the 70/15/340 interchange. Rt. 70 westbound is closed until further notice.
No other injuries have been reported at this time. Motorists are advised to avoid the area.
Looks like 3 distinct fires @FredScanner @FredCoSheriff pic.twitter.com/JSUleMAqs8— Jaime McKay (@Jaimemckay1) January 25, 2017
Looks like 3 distinct fires @FredScanner @FredCoSheriff pic.twitter.com/JSUleMAqs8
Rt.70 Westbound is closed due to accident by the 70/15 interchange. Expected to be closed for sometime. Please use alternate routes. 684— Frederick Police (@Fred_MD_Police) January 25, 2017
Rt.70 Westbound is closed due to accident by the 70/15 interchange. Expected to be closed for sometime. Please use alternate routes. 684
