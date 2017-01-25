Crash involving 3 dump trucks, 1 tractor trailer closes Rt. 70 in Frederick

A crash involving three dump trucks and a tractor trailer caused a fire and shut down westbound Rt. 70 in Frederick Wednesday morning.

One person died in the crash, according to Maryland State Police.

The incident occurred at the 70/15/340 interchange. Rt. 70 westbound is closed until further notice.

No other injuries have been reported at this time. Motorists are advised to avoid the area.



Rt.70 Westbound is closed due to accident by the 70/15 interchange. Expected to be closed for sometime. Please use alternate routes. 684 — Frederick Police (@Fred_MD_Police) January 25, 2017

Download the ABC2 News app for the iPhone, Kindle and Android