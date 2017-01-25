Crash involving 3 dump trucks, 1 tractor trailer closes Rt. 70 in Frederick

WMAR Staff
10:08 AM, Jan 25, 2017
2 hours ago

A crash shut down Route 70 in Frederick. Photo courtesy of Frederick Police. 

A crash involving three dump trucks and a tractor trailer caused a fire and shut down westbound Rt. 70 in Frederick Wednesday morning.

One person died in the crash, according to Maryland State Police.

The incident occurred at the 70/15/340 interchange. Rt. 70 westbound is closed until further notice.

No other injuries have been reported at this time. Motorists are advised to avoid the area.
 

