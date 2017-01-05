Report finds improvements in Chesapeake Bay health

WMAR Staff
7:41 AM, Jan 5, 2017
11:52 AM, Jan 5, 2017

chesapeake bay foundation state of the bay health grade report to be released

WMAR
Courtesy of MarylandReporter.com
Copyright 2015 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) - A new report finds water clarity in the Chesapeake Bay is the best it's been in decades, and native rockfish, oyster and blue crab populations are rebounding as the overall health of the nation's largest estuary improves.
 
The Chesapeake Bay Foundation's biennial State of the Bay report gave the estuary a C-minus grade, an improvement from a D-plus two years ago. It's the highest score since the first report in 1998.
 
Still, the report notes the bay is "far from saved" and progress has been uneven. It says Pennsylvania in particular has lagged in pollution control efforts.
 
The Chesapeake Bay watershed spans 64,000 square miles in parts of Delaware, Maryland, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia and the District of Columbia. It supports fishing, farming, shipping and tourism.
 
The report is available on the CBR website.

Download the ABC2 News app for the iPhoneKindle and Android.

 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top