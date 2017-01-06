BWI suspends service to Fort Lauderdale after deadly shooting

BWI Airport has temporarily suspended service to Fort Lauderdale International Airport following a deadly shooting Friday afternoon.

BALTIMORE - BWI Airport has temporarily suspended service to Fort  Lauderdale Internaltional Airport following a deadly shooting Friday afternoon.

Airport Spokesman Jonathan Dean said BWI is aware of the shooting and “consistently operates with a high level of security.” He said BWI security and law enforcement partners will remain vigilant.

 

Authorities say five people were killed and eight were wounded after a lone suspect opened fire at the Fort Lauderdale, Florida, international airport.

The Broward County Sheriff's Office tweeted the information following Friday afternoon's shooting.

News stations showed video of medics taking care of a bleeding victim outside the airport. Helicopters hovering over the scene showed hundreds of people standing on the tarmac as an ambulance drove by and numerous law enforcement officers, including tactical units, rushed to the scene.

 

WMAR Staff contributed to this report 

