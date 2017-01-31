Brother and sister rescued from fire 58 years ago meet firefighter who saved them

ADELPHI, Md. - It was a reunion 58 years in the making.

Michael and Linda Hart met their hero, Stu Newman, the firefighter who saved their lives nearly 60 years ago from a house fire when they were just two and three years old.

"So, I went upstairs and into the first bedroom and didn't find anyone, and went to the second bedroom and that's where Michael was and then I found Linda. I took her to the police officer out the back windows and went back in got Michael and took him downstairs," Newman said.

Mark Brady, with Prince George's County fire, said Stu's partner who was also there that day has already passed, and they are still actively searching for the unknown off-duty Prince George's County police officer who was the first on scene.

