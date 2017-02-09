"Breaking Heroin's Grip: Road to Recovery" Gives Hope to Users & Loved Ones

"Breaking Heroin's Grip: Road to Recovery" is a locally-produced documentary telling the stories of how three heroin users from Maryland got better.

Maryland Public Television and the state's Department of Health and Mental Hygiene teamed up to produce the program, according to MPT executive vice president Steven Schupak.

"One thing we learned about, as citizens who are not involved in drugs and addiction, is that we are fabulously out of touch with what is really going on," Schupak said. "The more people understand and learn what's going on, the more helpful we'll be as community members."

See the special on ABC2 Saturday Feb. 11 at 7 p.m.

Executive producer Ken Day says he was shocked to hear how far some of the interview subjects would go to obtain the drug on a daily basis. The program includes the story of a Calvert County woman who was driven to robbery, theft, check fraud and eventually prison.

"Her addiction was costing her almost $300 a day. Where do you come up with that kind of money?" Day said.

Follow Brendan McNamara on Twitter @BrendanABC2

The 40-minute documentary will be followed by 20-minute live phone bank offering information regarding treatment. Maryland's Crisis Hotline will be on hand to answer questions on Naloxone, identifying drug use, obtaining resources, and more.

While heroin addiction does continue to kill abusers all across the country, Day hopes viewers learn from these stories that recovery is possible.

"They actually found a path out of this disaster," Day said. "There is a path and they can find it for their loved ones. They just have to put effort into the task."

Maryland's Crisis Hotline is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at: 1-800-422-0009.

Download the ABC2 News app for the iPhone, Kindle and Android

OWINGS MILLS -