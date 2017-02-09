"Breaking Heroin's Grip: Road to Recovery" Gives Hope to Users & Loved Ones

Winter Weather Advisory issued February 8 at 9:34PM EST expiring February 9 at 2:00PM EST in effect for: Kent, Queen Annes
"Breaking Heroin's Grip: Road to Recovery" is a locally-produced documentary telling the stories of how three heroin users from Maryland got better.
Maryland Public Television and the state's Department of Health and Mental Hygiene teamed up to produce the program, according to MPT executive vice president Steven Schupak.
"One thing we learned about, as citizens who are not involved in drugs and addiction, is that we are fabulously out of touch with what is really going on," Schupak said. "The more people understand and learn what's going on, the more helpful we'll be as community members."
See the special on ABC2 Saturday Feb. 11 at 7 p.m.
Executive producer Ken Day says he was shocked to hear how far some of the interview subjects would go to obtain the drug on a daily basis. The program includes the story of a Calvert County woman who was driven to robbery, theft, check fraud and eventually prison.
"Her addiction was costing her almost $300 a day. Where do you come up with that kind of money?" Day said.
The 40-minute documentary will be followed by 20-minute live phone bank offering information regarding treatment. Maryland's Crisis Hotline will be on hand to answer questions on Naloxone, identifying drug use, obtaining resources, and more.