A man's body was found Wednesday in the Savage River State Forest in Garrett County, Maryland Natural Resources Police said.

Natural Resources Police said a missing woman was also found, and she was treated by emergency responders.

A state police helicopter found the man's body, and is in the process of recovering it.

A manner of death is unknown.

Maryland Natural Resources Police spokeswoman Candy Thomson said it is difficult to get to the body due to the rugged terrain in the area.

