Black lawmakers call for special session in Maryland

Associated Press
6:47 AM, Apr 13, 2017
7:11 AM, Apr 13, 2017

Black lawmakers call for special session in MD

JOHNSTOWN, NY - AUGUST 19: Cannabis plants grow in the greenhouse at Vireo Health's medical marijuana cultivation facility, August 19, 2016 in Johnstown, New York. New York state lawmakers voted to legalize marijuana for medical use in 2014 and the law took effect in January 2016. Currently, five organizations are allowed to grow and sell the drug for medical use in the state. New York's new law only allows people with 'severe debilitating or life threatening conditions' to obtain marijuana for medical use. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Drew Angerer
Copyright Getty Images
Black lawmakers in Maryland care calling for a special session, after a bill designed to create diversity ownership in the state's developing medical marijuana industry failed to pass in the session's closing minutes.

Members of the Black Legislative Caucus of Maryland criticized the legislative process Wednesday.

The measure would have allowed seven more licenses to grow marijuana in the state.

Two of those licenses would have gone to two companies that are suing the state, because they were bumped out of the top 15 companies named as finalists after a state commission said it sought to increase geographic diversity. It also would have allowed five more licenses to boost diversity ownership after a disparity study.

 

 

 

