Babies born addicted to opioids on the rise in Maryland

Babies born addicted to opiates and other drugs are on the rise in Maryland.

Doctors at 30 birthing hospitals statewide are reporting an increase in infants born with neonatal abstinence syndrome (NAS) found in newborns exposed to opiates, alcohol and other drugs in the womb.

RELATED: Recovering addict speaks out about dangers of drug and alcohol abuse during pregnancy

NAS leads to a higher risk of admission to an intensive care unit, longer hospital stays of up to 26 days and several medical complications as babies suffer from drug withdrawal.

This year, the Maryland Patient Safety Center launched a Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome Collaborative with more than 30 Maryland hospitals to improve care for opiate-addicted babies.

Download the ABC2 News app for the iPhone, Kindle and Android