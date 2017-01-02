Application for firearms permits in Maryland goes online only

Maryland residents can now apply to purchase a regulated firearm online as of New Year's Day.

The Maryland State Police licensing portal will include the application forms and fees. Paper applications are no longer accepted.

The new regulated firearm purchase procedure is not related to the Maryland requirement to have a handgun qualification license or approved exemption.

That process has been an online procedure since the fall of 2013.

