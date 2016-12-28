Age progression shows missing Hoggle children at current ages

Age progression images of two Maryland children who went missing more than two years ago were shared with the public this week.

Siblings Jacob and Sarah Hoggle went missing from Hagerstown in September of 2014.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children released images that show what the children could look like now, at ages 4 and 6 respectively.

The children's mother, Catherine Hoggle, said the children were safe with friends. She was charged with neglect and abduction, but a judge ruled she wasn't mentally competent to stand trial.

Earlier this month, the children's father said prosecutors have enough evidence to indict Catherine Hoggle for murder.

