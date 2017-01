ABERDEEN, Md. (AP) -- Officials at Aberdeen Proving Ground say the new year could bring delays for visitors to the Army installation northeast of Baltimore.

The installation said in a Facebook post Friday that new procedures could slow things down at the visitor gate at the beginning of 2017.

The message says those with expiring visitor passes must have their passes re-validated through a new process.

The installation says signs and personnel will direct people into the appropriate traffic lanes.