5 injured in school bus crash in Charles County

Five people were injured in a crash involving a school bus and a car in Charles County Thursday afternoon.

The accident happened just before 3:30 p.m. on Bryantown Road in Waldorf.

Two adults and a student were on the bus, and two people were in the car.

All five were treated for minor injuries.

It's unknown what caused the crash.

