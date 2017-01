BOWIE, Md. - Three people are shot and killed at a restaurant, and police say a disgruntled co-worker pulled the trigger.

It happened inside the Blue Sunday Bar & Grill in Bowie.

Prince George's County Police say Karlief Moye, a bartender at the restaurant, walked into Blue Sunday around 2:15 a.m. Sunday and opened fire, killing three co-workers, including the manager.

Around 11:30 a.m. Sunday, police found Moye in a wooded area near his home in Silver Spring. Investigators say he shot himself twice.

The 40-year-old is in critical condition in the hospital but is expected to survive.

Police believe the shooting was sparked by an argument between co-workers. So far the victims have not been identified.

