21-year-old Frederick man arrested for kidnapping

A Frederick man is in custody after kidnapping a woman and assaulting her.

Officers say they responded to a call around 9:35 a.m. Saturday for a domestic assault in the 700 block of Acropolis Way.

In their investigation, officers learn a verbal altercation happened in a parking lot after the suspect grabbed a woman from behind and dragged her to a nearby apartment.

Police have identified the suspect as 21-year-old Jonathan Jones.

Officers located the victim within the apartment and learned the subjects knew each other.

Police say the argument occurred over property.

Jones has been charged with second degree assault and kidnapping.