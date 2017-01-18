2 troopers, officer struck on road while helping driver

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) - Maryland State Police say two troopers and a Montgomery County police officer were hurt when a car crashed into the troopers' cruiser that was stopped on the side of the road in Rockville.

The agency said in a news release that shortly before noon on Tuesday, the Montgomery County officer was helping a disabled motorist on Route 28 near Interstate 270. Authorities say two troopers stopped their marked patrol car with emergency equipment activated.

Police say the officer went to the cruiser's driver's side window and talked to the troopers. Authorities say a car driven by 34-year-old Jeffrey Allen of New Freedom, Pennsylvania, hit the cruiser.

Investigators say the two troopers and the officer were taken to hospitals for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash is under investigation.

