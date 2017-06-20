State trooper on patrol struck by drunk driver in Annapolis Monday

ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Maryland State Police have charged a drunk driver who struck a state trooper Monday night in Annapolis with several traffic violations.

Around 8 p.m. Monday, Trooper First Class Yurkevich was working his regular patrol when a drunk driver struck the front passenger side of his SUV.

The trooper was taken to an area hospital for treatment and later released.

Investigators said the driver, Michael Osley, of Annapolis, failed to drive right of the center while traveling north on Rt. 665 towards Riva Road.

Osley was arrested at the scene and charged with driving under the influence along with several other traffic related violations.