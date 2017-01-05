Southwest welcoming the new year with fare sale

If your New Year's resolution includes traveling, you're in luck.

Southwest Airlines is ringing in 2017 with a fare sale. One-way flights begin at $59.

We're ringing in the new year with $59 one-way sale fares! Grab yours now. #TravelTuesday https://t.co/aBwjJGXjzs — Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) January 3, 2017

Book your trip by January 26, 2017 for sale prices.

Download the ABC2 News app for the iPhone, Kindle and Android.