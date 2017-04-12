Southwest ranks No.1 in airlines most likely to deny boarding

Despite the latest viral video of a passenger being dragged off a United airlines plane, United isn't the worst airline in denying boarding because of overbooked flights.

According to a new report from the Department of Transportation, Southwest is the worst, with one out of every 10,000 passengers being turned away.

JetBlue comes in second, with American Airlines ranked at third.

United Airlines came in at sixth.

The report goes on to say passengers involuntarily booked from flights are often compensated up to 400 percent of the one-way fare for that flight. This happens if the airline makes the passenger two hours late.