Sock It Too Em gives homeless people clean socks

John Gemelke is a man on a mission. He's a recovering addict who used to be homeless.

He's giving homeless people in Colorado clean socks. Every week he gives away about 250 pairs of socks - one pair per person.

He says it's something needed the most, but donated the least.

"I had met some people out here that have shown me what it is to not have socks, and dry socks. Some of them have lost digits, they have a few toes missing," he said.

Gemelke estimates he hands out more than 13,000 socks every year. He calls it Sock It Too 'Em.

