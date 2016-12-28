Six-year-old borrows mom's fingerprint to order $250 of Pokemon stuff

A fingerprint I.D. seems extremely safe, but it cost one parent big bucks.

Bethany Howell was asleep on the couch when her six-year-old daughter borrowed her thumbprint to unlock the phone.

The crafty six-year-old then opens the Amazon app and orders 13 Pokemon gifts for herself costing $250.

Her parents thought they were hacked, until their little girl told them she was shopping.

Howell was only allowed to return four of the items. So, she told her daughter Santa heard about what she did and he wouldn't be bringing her all the gifts.

