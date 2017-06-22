'Route 1 Angels' help save seizing 9-year-old

Kelly Lane was on a highway in her Jeep, coming back from Ocean City when her 9-year-old son started having a seizure.

Kilian has Type 1 diabetes. Just when you think you have it regulated, you don’t.

So the seizure struck and she pulled her Jeep over onto the shoulder to spread her son out. Then the miracle happened.

A woman named Heather appeared. She’s a pediatric nurse. Then Giovanni ran down the road to read the mile marker. Kelly was stuck on Route 1 near Dover Air Force Base.

Then Darian arrived. He put flares out on the road. Then Harry turned his motorcycle around to block traffic. They managed to make Kilian comfortable until an ambulance arrived to take him to University of Maryland.

In a day, Kilian was all better. But Kelly had to thank those responsible. So she got on Facebook, made a post and within hours found her angels. Amazing. The Angels of Route 1 will soon meet Kelly and Kilian where she plans to give each one a bear hug.