Two hurt in Georgetown University bus crash

Two people were hurt when their SUV was hit by a Georgetown University bus Monday afternoon.

Maryland State Police said a 49-year-old woman and her 17-year-old son were taken to Harbor Hospital for treatment after their SUV was struck by the bus and overturned.

Students and staff on the bus were not injured.

The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. on I-95 north of Route 100. An investigation found the bus and the SUV were going north on 95 when the bus rear ended the SUV. The SUV went off the side of the road and overturned. Both occupants were able to get out the SUV on their own.

The right two lanes of I-95 were required to be closed for about 45 minutes. The lanes are open and vehicles are now only on the shoulder of the interstate.

No charges have been filed.

