Trash can fire closes Marriotts Ridge High School

Marriotts Ridge High School was closed Friday after a trash can was set on fire.

The fire caused smoke and sprinklers to come on and was extinguished before firefighters arrived. According to Howard County Fire and Rescue, no one was injured.

Students were evacuated to Mount View Middle School. A school spokesperson said the school was dismissed at 10:15 a.m.

The fire is still under investigation.

Download the ABC2 News app for the iPhone, Kindle and Android.