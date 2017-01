A crash involving a Cloverland Milk truck and a tractor trailer carrying produce has shut down southbound I-95 in Elkridge Friday morning.

The crash occurred just before 2:30 a.m. Friday along the southbound lanes between Route 100 and Route 175.

The milk truck crashed into the woods. The tractor trailer overturned and caused a fuel spill. All lanes have since reopened and traffic is improving.

Maryland State Police said the two drivers were transported to area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

Motorists can expect delays. Use Use Route 295, Route 1 or US-29 as alternate routes.

There is no word yet on how long clean up will take. It's unclear if winter weather contributed to this accident.

UPDATE:Both truck drivers involved in 95 crash taken to hospital. Non-life threatening injuries.Heavy delays persist pic.twitter.com/OZGZcmeODC — ABC2 Traffic (@MarylandTraffic) January 6, 2017

