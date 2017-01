Monday marks six months since devastating floods ripped through Old Ellicott City, killing two people.

Local leaders will mark the milestone with a commemorative ceremony at noon at the Howard County Tourism Center on Main Street.

Members of the One EC Recovery Project and the Ellicott City Partnership will join Howard County Executive Allen Kittleman and Councilman Jon Weinstein for the event.

They are expected to speak about the ways Ellicott City has recovered and the city's long-term recovery efforts.

