Sen. Cardin meets with Ellicott City community on flood recovery efforts

Senator Ben Cardin met with business and community leaders in Ellicott City Monday to discuss the recovery efforts of last year's deadly flood.

Two people were killed when flash floods turned Main Street into a raging river on the night of Jul 30, 2016. Buildings were heavily damaged. People were forced to leave their homes.

Robin Holliday, who owns Horse spirit art gallery, was there that night: "I was trying to hold the door open, not a good idea, when the water reached my chest."

The entire first floor of her gallery was under a couple of feet of water. The damage cost about $82,000.

Since then, Main street is starting to breathe new life once again. Of the 71 people displaced, 51 of them have been able to return to their homes. Businesses are getting back to work with 90 percent of them back open.

"To see Ellicott City rebound the way it has, it shows the resiliency of the community," said Sen. Ben Cardin.

"It is a fabulous, incredible community," Holliday said. "Strangers gave me money, who I don't even know, who gave me $20,000 and I have extraordinary friends and artists in this gallery that helped me rebuild."

Holliday said the community continues to schedule events and encourages visitors to spend some time in this historic city.