Robinson Nature Center selected for NASA-funded STEM program

Howard County's Robinson Nature Center was selected as one of 250 sites nationwide to participate in a NASA-funded STEM program.

The center receive a "2017 Explore Science: Earth and Space Toolkit" for use in programming by the National Informal STEM Education Network.

The toolkit includes earth and space science activities that bring the science of NASA to life.

"This toolkit further enhances the Robinson Nature Centers educational offerings by providing visitors with an invaluable opportunity to engage in hands-on Earth and space science experiences," said Howard County Executive Allan H. Kittleman. "I encourage everyone to stop by the Nature Center and explore your connection to science, technology and society."

Toolkit activities will be launched Wednesday night at the Robinson Nature Center's "Yuri's Night World Space Party."

The event is one of thousands taking place across the world to celebrate the anniversary of the first manned space flight undertaken by astronaut Yuri Gagarin on April 12, 1961.

Attendees will have the opportunity to learn about NASA science, virtually interact with the surface of Mars, hold real meteorites, hear about how the Apollo 13 astronauts engineered their way back to earth, view movies in the Center's planetarium, sample space food and make a "nebula in a bottle."

"It's an honor to be selected as one of the NISE Net toolkit sites," said Robinson Nature Center's Director Stacey Yankee. "We are so glad that Howard County residents will have the chance to utilize these resources at the Center."

Space party tickets are $10 for children and $7 for adults and can be purchased online, in-person or over the phone. The event runs from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Robinson Nature Center, located at 6692 Cedar Lane in Columbia.