Reward offered for missing dog in Howard Co.

Destiny the dog is missing. The 14-year-old white toy poodle was last seen in Woodstock on Timber Crest Lane, and her family desperately wants her home.

"She has been in this family since 2001; I grew up with her, and I'm 24 years old." said Meaghan Adams, Destiny's owner. "People say that's just a dog -- it's really not. This is a part of the family."

Destiny has gone blind from old age, and she takes medication. She and her other canine siblings were out in the yard when Destiny wandered off. Adams says she looked away for just 35 seconds, but it was too late -- she was missing.

The family is offering a $1000 reward to the person who can bring her home.

Download the ABC2 News app for the iPhone, Kindle and Android.