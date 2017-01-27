HOWARD CO - Howard County police found no evidence of a personal relationship between two teens who died in a murder-suicide on New Year’s Day.

Detectives believe 16-year-old Charlotte Zaremba and 15-year-old Sean Crizer were acquaintances, but didn't have a close friendship or relationship.

The two attended the same school and lived in the same Ellicott City neighborhood, yet police still aren't sure why Crizer broke into the girl's home.

Investigators found that before the shooting, Crizer entered homes in the neighborhood near his home on Alice Avenue and stole personal items. The gun used in the shooting was stolen during one of those robberies, according to police.

Since the shooting, police found several other items believed to have been stolen by Crizer, including women’s panties, family pictures and jewelry.

On New Year’s Day, police responded to a report of a shooting at Charlotte Zaremba’s home on Knoll Glen Road. When they arrived, officers found Zaremba and her mother Suzanne in Charlotte’s bedroom, both suffering from gunshot wounds.

Crizer, was found wearing a mask and had a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Charlotte Zaremba died at the hospital. Her mother was treated and later released.

