Police identify man struck by MARC train Friday

ELKRDIGE - Police have identified the man who was struck and killed by a MARC train in Howard County Friday morning.

Police say the man is Xin Zhuang, 34, of Elkridge.

Responding investigators found no wallet or identification on the victim at the time of the incident.

Investigators were told Friday night Zhuang was missing. Police met with his family and successfully determined the deceased was in fact Zhuang.

Zhuang was struck around 6:25 a.m. near the 5500 block of Levering Avenue.

Police believe he was walking near the tracks alone when the train came around a bend. There is no answer why Zhuang was in the area at the time.

No one on the train was injured.