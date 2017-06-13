ELLICOTT CITY, Md. - A man nearly drowned in a Howard County pond Monday morning, police said.

Around 5 a.m., police were called to a possible drowning after a canoe tipped over in a pond behind Tangle Wood Court in Ellicott City. First responders found Nicolas Bartko, 20, of Ellicott City, on the side of the pond. Police believe a friend had pulled Bartko from the water before emergency responders arrived.

He was taken to Howard County General Hospital in critical condition.

Investigators believe Bartko was in a canoe with a friend when it accidentally tipped over.